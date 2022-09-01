The Commonwheel Artists 48th annual Labor Day Art Festival returns this weekend to Memorial Park in Manitou Springs.
The three-day event showcases art in a variety of forms, including clay, fiber, jewelry, sculpture, photography, wood and glass. Local bands will perform throughout the festival, and numerous food vendors will be on hand.
“Nothing compares to this show for quality of art, longevity, focus on local musicians, and there’s always something for the kids,” said festival coordinator Julia Wright, who’s been a part of the festival since 1975.
Artwork, which includes beaded adornments, plush fiber animals, designer clothing, coffee mugs, raku sculptures and more, is available in most price ranges at the juried Pikes Peak region event.
Most artists will be present at their booths, eager to discuss their work in detail.
“At the festival, I see a few thousand people, how they view my work and how they feel about it,” said silversmith Peter Emerson, who’s been a Labor Day participant for a decade. “I get a crash course of opinions of what they like.”
Said Wright: “I’ve watched artists grow and progress over the years, and create a piece of art that touches the heart, grabs the eye and is something art patrons want to own and look at for a long time.”
While the festival is geared toward art connoisseurs, there’s plenty of activities for the entire family. Children will be entertained by face painters, balloon artists and giant bubble makers. Attendees are encouraged to sign up for a free prize drawing to win lodging, cuisine, theater tickets, spa treatments and more — all donated by local businesses.
Six musical acts including the eclectic duo Roma Ransom will take the stage, playing original tunes, blues, traditional ballads, country, and rock ‘n’ roll.
Commonwheel Artists Co-Op, which puts on the festival, is a group of artists that has presented and promoted its work in the Pikes Peak region since 1974.