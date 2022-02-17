If comedy legend Richard Pryor could joke about lighting himself on fire, Kyle Grooms knew he could find a way to joke about his brain tumor.
“It’s what comedians do,” Grooms, a veteran comedian who lives in Miami.
“This was one of the biggest things to happen in my adult life.”
The seizure happened in early March 2019. At the hospital, a CAT scan showed a hemorrhage in his brain. His speech was struggling and his right hand was “dead,” he said. He couldn’t snap his fingers or hold a microphone.
“I was deteriorating in that time,” he said.
Surgery happened a week later.
“I woke up and was automatically better,” Grooms said. “It was like someone hit a switch.”
He also woke up looking like Frankenstein with 24 staples on the top of his head and with orders to take it easy for the next couple of months.
Without work or health insurance, Grooms was left with hefty medical bills.
His comedy family stepped in, making a GoFundMe page set up to help with expenses.
Donations came in from popular names such as Amy Schumer, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle.
Soon, Grooms was back on the stage. And he was making a documentary-style comedy special about his experience. He released “Brain Humor” in 2020.
“The surgery was traumatic, but some of the stuff around it was funny,” he said. “I wanted people to laugh with me about it.”
One example?
Grooms suffered the seizure while dining at a vegan restaurant.
“It’s supposed to be healthy,” he said. “My friends are like, that’s why you need some meat in your life.”
The 2020 special is the latest project for the comedian of 20 years, who quit his full-time job in television news to pursue his passion.
“My second or third time on stage, I fell in love with it,” Grooms said. “Once I got good enough to feed myself, I went full time.”
He’s found success, with roles in movies such as “I Feel Pretty” and appearances on Comedy Central and the “Chappelle Show.”
He will perform four shows this weekend at 3E’s Comedy Club in Colorado Springs.
Grooms often touches on his near-death experience during his set. When he talks about it, things turn a little serious.
“I’ve always had a good outlook on my life,” he said. “It gave me more gratitude.”
It gives him more gratitude for shows and for time with his wife and two daughters.
When he woke up from surgery, he stumbled on one question: What year is it?
He said 1969, the year Grooms was born.
“We laughed about it,” he said. “But it kind of felt like a birthday.”