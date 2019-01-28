Comedian Trevor Noah will bring his "Loud and Clear Tour" to Colorado this year.
The popular host of "The Daily Show" will perform May 19 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison just west of Denver. Tickets are $45 to $125 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Call 888-929-7849 or go online to axs.com or livenation.com.
Noah, who first came to attention as a political commentator on the Jon Stewart-hosted "The Daily Show" in 2014, will release his ninth comedy special, "Afraid of the Dark," on Feb. 21 on Netflix. His New York Times best-selling book "Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood" was released in 2016.