Christian comedian Tim Hawkins will bring his observational bits to Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs on July 26.
Tickets are $24-$49 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. An Uber Fan package is $79 and includes a reserved seat in the first three rows and meet-and-greet with Hawkins. Call 520-7469 or go online to pikespeakcenter.com or axs.com.
Before he became a popular touring comedian, Hawkins was a grocery truck driver. He quit in 2002 and went on to find YouTube fame with his parodies of songs, such as “Homeschool Family,” sung along to the Addams Family theme song. He's done others to Carrie Underwood's "Jesus, Take The Wheel" and Kansas' "Dust in the Wind."