FILM-INSTANT-REVIEW

From left, Octavia Spencer, Rose Byrne, Tig Notaro and Mark Wahlberg star in the 2018 comedy film “Instant Family.” Notaro will bring her stand-up to Pikes Peak Center April 19. Courtesy

 courtesy of Hopper Stone SMPSP

Comedian, actor and writer Tig Notaro is coming to Colorado Springs next year.

Recently named by Rolling Stone as one of the 50 best stand-up comics of all time, Notaro will perform April 19 at Pikes Peak Center. Tickets are $29.50 to $39.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 520-7469 or go online to pikespeakcenter.com or axs.com.

The New York Times best-selling author has seen success with her semi-autobiographical Amazon series, "One Mississippi," which ran for two seasons; a 2015 HBO special, "Boyish Girl Interrupted"; and "Live," a comedy album that hit No. 1 on Billboard charts in 2012. She performed the live set four days after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Her 2016 memoir, "I'm Just a Person," also addressed her cancer struggle.

Her second comedy special, "Happy to Be Here," was released last year on Netflix. 

Contact the writer: 636-0270

Tags

Load comments