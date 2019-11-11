Comedian, actor and writer Tig Notaro is coming to Colorado Springs next year.
Recently named by Rolling Stone as one of the 50 best stand-up comics of all time, Notaro will perform April 19 at Pikes Peak Center. Tickets are $29.50 to $39.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 520-7469 or go online to pikespeakcenter.com or axs.com.
The New York Times best-selling author has seen success with her semi-autobiographical Amazon series, "One Mississippi," which ran for two seasons; a 2015 HBO special, "Boyish Girl Interrupted"; and "Live," a comedy album that hit No. 1 on Billboard charts in 2012. She performed the live set four days after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Her 2016 memoir, "I'm Just a Person," also addressed her cancer struggle.
Her second comedy special, "Happy to Be Here," was released last year on Netflix.