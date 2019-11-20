Sam Adams
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive
Price: $25
“Is your phone powered up?” Sam Adams asked before telling the story of how he got into stand-up comedy.
It starts like this: After covering the 2000 Olympics for the Rocky Mountain News, Adams was sort of burnt out on sports journalism and looking for a way to relax.
He signed up for an open-mic night in Denver.
“I gave it a shot and was literally hooked,” Adams said.
He kept going back, when his regular schedule allowed.
Upon losing his newspaper job in 2009, he felt like it was time to take a chance.
“I was 49,” Adams said. “It was kind of like, ‘What are you going to do next?’”
He decided to pursue a full-time career in stand-up. That same year, he wont the Great American Comedy Festival.
He steadily performed gigs, including a Dry Bar Comedy set in 2017 in Provo, Utah.
A year later, unbeknownst to Adams, a clip from that clean-comedy set was shared on Facebook. It’s called “True Color” and is based on an interaction Adams had with a fan, who was white, after a show in Nebraska.
“I put my arm around her for the photo and she said, ‘I’ve never been this close to a black person before,’” Adams said.
His response? “I’m not black.”
In the video, Adams, who bases his storytelling sets on his journalism career, says, “Just because I’m dark doesn’t mean I’m black, anymore than just because she was light meant she white. We all have a true color.”
And then comes the punchline. How do we find our true color?
“How do you do that,” he says. “Go to the hardware store. Go to the paint section. Spend some time.”
He quips that he spent 15 minutes looking through paint chips to find one called “chocolate indulgence.”
At that point in the video, you’ll hear plenty of laughs and cheers.
The online response has been even louder. The video has been watched more than 30 million times.
When Adams first learned the video was on Facebook, he was leaving a commercial audition. When he looked at his phone, there were more than 400 notifications on his Facebook page.
“I drove home trying not to look at my phone when I was driving,” Adams said.
He then refreshed his phone at least once every 10 minutes for the rest of the night. Taking a chance had paid off.
“The goal was not to be famous,” he said. “The goal was to survive.”
Through the “True Color” video, he has achieved another goal, in making people think — and laugh — about race.
“I caught people off guard with how to handle race,” Adams said. “I think a lot of people felt gratitude that somebody saw the whole race picture in a different light. It wasn’t an angry outburst.”
Adams is trying something new next year, ahead of his 60th birthday. He’s launching a tour called “Sam Adams: Six. Uh-Oh.”
“Instead of being scared of the future,” Adams said, “I’m looking forward.”
‘Hip Hop Nutcracker’
When: 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday
Where: Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St., Denver
Price: $30-$98
If you love “The Nutcracker,” get ready for this remixed version of the traditional holiday sight of the traditional holiday sight. It’s celebrating its fifth anniversary and mashes a contemporary show, which is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, with Tchaikovsky’s timeless music. Basically, the beloved story is going from 19th-century Germany to modern New York City. Throughout the performance, you’ll see a cast of a dozen dancers, a deejay and a violinist, plus MC Kurtis Blow, who pens the show.
Cocoa Brown Comedy
When: 8 p.m. Thursday
Where: The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave.
Price: $20-$35, goldroomlive.com
Perhaps you’ll recognize Cocoa Brown from her roles in the comedy series “Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse” or the series “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” The comedian from Newport News, Va., has had an illustrious TV career and puts on a vibrant performance. She’ll headline the show, hosted by K Cheeba with sounds by DJ Craftmatic.
‘Nutcracker in a Nutshell’
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo
Price: Tickets, which are $8 for nonmembers and $7 for members, are available by calling 719-295-7200 or visiting sdc-arts.org/performances/center-stage. This is “The Nutcracker” we all know and love, just the condensed and narrated version. The family-friendly holiday tale follows Clara on her journey to the “Kingdom of Sweets” as she interacts with characters such as the Rat King, Snow Queen and Sugar Plum Fairy.
‘Christmas Scheming .. or .. Sittin’ on the Dock of the eBay’
When: Opens 8 p.m. Friday, Tuesday-Saturday through Dec. 21. Dinner reservations are available between 6-6:30 p.m. Theater doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.
Where: Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs
Price: $18.50-$35; ironspringschateau.com and 719-685-5104
The premise of this vaudeville-style show, based at Santa’s workshop in the North Pole, is this: Two of Santa’s elves, Happy and Jingle, freak out when they find the warehouse is almost empty before Christmas Eve. What unfolds is trying to figure out what happened and how to help Santa save Christmas.
AMANDA HANCOCK, THE GAZETTE