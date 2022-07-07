Ron Feingold is coming home.
The Air Academy High School graduate, now a Florida resident, is set for a two-day run of his “Comedy A Cappella!” — which combines stand-up comedy with a cappella music — at Loonees Comedy Corner on Friday and Saturday. Feingold calls the journey his “annual summer pilgrimage,” adding he “looks forward to it every year.”
Colorado Springs is where he got his start. A self-described theater geek, Feingold has been drawn to the stage for his entire life; he just “always wanted to be up there.” At the tender age of 10, he vowed to become a professional performer.
In high school, Feingold did everything: musicals, plays, skits. As soon as he got his driver’s license, he started sneaking into Jeff Valdez’s Comedy Corner. When the club opened, he explains, it was in a strip mall and management “stopped watching the doors after the first show, so once that was over I’d get in.” He laughs, “they must’ve known, but they just let me hang out.”
Feingold’s official introduction to stand-up took place during his first year at Colorado State University. He happened upon a flyer for a stand-up comedy contest, entered, did a set and won third. He was hooked.
Feingold hit the road as soon as he graduated from CSU. “Six years,” he says, “of starving and scraping though” on $150 a week — “I’ve certainly paid my dues.”
But after years living on the road, Feingold had an essential realization: “Most comedians who have longevity carve their own niche. … They have a thing that separates them from everyone else.”
He asked himself, “How can I be different?” So Feingold went back to his roots. He decided to focus on the “purity of the human voice” and worked with his friend and high school vocal music teacher, Dave Filsinger, on his first a cappella comedy album. They “ground it out” in 11 days, taping Feingold as he sang a set of essential melodies, which he then incorporated into his stand-up.
Advances in recording technology have since allowed Feingold to record and perform songs live, using a looper pedal to incorporate a cappella in real time. That, he says, “really opened my show to new things. Now I can interact with the audience more, do something funny off the cuff.”
Feingold admits his act was “extremely hard to sell at the beginning,” but that, “after 27 years of doing a cappella, people finally get it.”
The show at Loonees will also feature Morgan Gallo, another native Coloradan who has since moved to Florida, and comedian Johnny Mac, based in Jacksonville, Fla.