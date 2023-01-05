Comedian Rich Williams’ path to stand-up started the day he brought a knife to work.
Granted, it was a steak knife so he could cut the steak he brought to work once a month as a treat. But what was a necessary utensil to him was a huge “Danger, Will Robinson” red flag to his manager, who reported him to human resources and CC’d him on the email.
Williams was shocked.
“He can’t think if I got mad this would be my weapon of choice,” he said. “Now if I’m at my desk cutting with a 9mm, then he needs to be worried.”
The dust-up inspired him to look for a new job, which led to him accidentally leaving his resume on his desktop and ultimately got him fired, he suspects. And the great letting go happened on the same day he was making his stand-up debut at an open mic in Houston, where he grew up and now lives.
“I’m sitting in my truck thinking I was about to cry,” he said, “and I thought wait a minute, you’ve got to do stand-up in a few hours. You can’t be sad. You’ve got 40 friends coming to the show to watch you for the first time.”
He pulled himself together and put on a pretty decent performance, if he does say so himself. That was 13 years ago.
“I haven’t had a job since,” he said.
Williams will perform Friday and Saturday at 3E’s Comedy Club.
His psyche somehow always knew he’d be a performer, but it took a roundabout way to get him on stage. As a kid, he dreamed of being an R&B singer-songwriter. He recorded an album and even made a video in the early 2000s, but ran out of money shortly after. It was not a success. Nowadays his friends keep offering him money to dig up the master copy so they can convert it to an MP4 video file and make fun of it.
Those same friends were more supportive when he started posting jokes on Facebook, encouraging him to pursue stand-up. He thought why not? And started writing jokes during his lunch hour and free time.
“I had done public speaking since middle school and was on the debate team and went to state,” Williams said. “For career options I thought I could only go into law or be a motivational speaker. As much as I watched comedy, I never thought I could do stand-up. I thought I was weird, but not funny.”
But after his first performance was a success, the open mics kept piling up, and he eventually began producing his own weekly open mic. Between that and the unemployment checks he received after getting fired, he was able to eat.
And now he tours the country hoping to hear the sweet sounds of laughter from the crowd — it’s what sustains and heals him, even in the face of tragedy. When a close friend died by suicide a few years ago, he had a show scheduled the next night.
“I had to go up in front of a couple hundred people and be funny when I lost this guy I’ve known since eighth grade,” he said. “It was amazing for me to be able to be funny in that situation and still bring joy to people. When I shared what had happened it was a cathartic experience.”
