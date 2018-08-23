"The Weas" is coming to Colorado Springs.
Pauly Shore, a comedian who came to fame in the late '80s with personas including "The Weasel," will bring his stand-up comedy stylings to Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., with two shows apiece on Friday, Nov. 2, and Saturday, Nov. 3. The 7 and 9:30 p.m. shows both days mark Shore's return to the local club. He performed there last August and has done local shows in years past.
Shore starred in MTV's "Totally Pauly" in the early 1990s and became well known as a stoner/surfer type, "The Weasel." His catchphrase "Hey buddddy" could be heard on many a college campus at the time. He starred in films including "Encino Man," "Son in Law" and "In the Army Now," and he directed and co-wrote the 2003 mockumentary "Pauly Shore is Dead."
Shore, now 50, told the Philadelphia Inquirer recently that he still likes to "go crazy, just a different kind of crazy." He recently was named manager of The Comedy Store in Los Angeles, which was owned by his late mother, Mitzi Shore. In 2014, he released "Pauly Shore Stands Alone," a documentary about his life on the road performing in small towns. He performs stand-up at venues throughout the country and has a podcast, "Pauly Shores Random Rants."
Tickets for his November show at Loonees are on sale now for $25 at goo.gl/EvSiUE.