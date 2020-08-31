Pauly Shore, the comedian known for starring in MTV's "Totally Pauly" among other roles, is coming to Colorado Springs for two nights.
"Pauly Shore Live" comes to UCHealth Park on Sept. 25-26 for an event sponsored by the Rocky Mountain Vibes and Loonees Comedy Corner.
Shore got his start on "Totally Pauly," which ran for six years. He had his own one-hour HBO TV special, "Pauly Does Dallas" and has starred in movies such as "Encino Man," "Son In Law" and "Jury Duty."
His outdoor shows have been organized to follow social distancing guidelines, including how the seating is set up. Three sections will be available in the bleachers. Once attendees enter their designated section, they will not be allowed to leave their section. Each section comes with its own restroom and concession stand. Face masks will be required upon entry and when moving around the ballpark.
The show, which is ages 21 and up, starts at 9 p.m. each night. Tickets, which cost $25, are available at www.milb.com/rocky-mountain.