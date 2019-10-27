It was one of the last questions brought up during a phone interview with Nazareth Rizkallah, known professionally as Comedian Nazareth.
The question didn’t come from the interviewer.
“Are you encouraged?”
He waited for a response.
For Nazareth, comedy is about more than making people laugh. Sure, some of what he says on stage is just to be funny. He tells jokes about being Middle Eastern and people who snore and how the U.S. will never go to war with Italy because Americans like pizza too much. And then there are the stories meant to offer more. Encouragement. Healing. And most importantly, hope, because Nazareth knows what it’s like not to have any.
Starting out in comedy
You could call it random. But divine might be the better word to describe the moment Nazareth realized he wanted to be a comedian.
It was in 1990. He was living in Southern California and working three jobs to help take care of his parents. On a whim, he decided to run the Los Angeles Marathon. He wasn’t much of a runner, so he worried about finishing the 26.2-mile trek.
At a pre-race dinner, Nazareth sat down at the same table as Muhammad Ali. The boxer must’ve sensed his worry.
“He shook my hand and he said, ‘You’re going to finish it,’” Nazareth said.
At nearly every mile, Nazareth wanted to quit. But then he thought about that handshake. It kept him going.
“When I was done, I was feeling all the pain and so high from the endorphins,” Nazareth said.
He thought about what he had just accomplished. It made him think about what was next.
“In that moment,” he says, “I thought, ‘What do I want to do in life that if I never get paid for it, I would still do it to the best of my ability?’”
Easy. He wanted to make people laugh.
The next day, Nazareth went to a comedy club and signed up for an open-mic slot.
His turn finally came around midnight, when the handful of people still around were all drunk.
They all thought Nazareth was funny, though. One guy laughed so hard he fell out of his chair.
From then on, Nazareth gave comedy his all. He performed regularly at Hollywood clubs and opened for musical acts such as B.B. King and The Temptations.
The lure of the nightlife took over. He started doing cocaine and drinking heavily.
“I was lost,” he said. “I had no direction in life.”
Finding faith
Nazareth was born in Israel but being from the Holy Land had never meant much to him.
That changed —everything changed — when a friend invited him to church.
“Being there, I realized there’s a purpose for my life,” he said. “I looked at my life differently.”
It also made him look at comedy differently.
“I wanted to quit comedy,” he said. “I didn’t think I could honor God with my dirty humor.”
Instead, he crafted a new comedy style.
“I thought, ‘God created humor so you can still be honoring to God,’” he said. “I wanted to use it to go and encourage people.”
He cleaned up his jokes. And he found a bigger purpose for telling them: giving back. He started performing in prisons and at churches and faith-based festivals.
Then, following 9/11, he figured his comedy career was over.
“I’m Middle Eastern and I tell jokes about that,” Nazareth said. “I didn’t think people would want that anymore.”
Again, he felt the urge to keep going.
Nazareth went on a “Proud To Be American Tour” and gave the proceeds to families who lost people in the terrorist attacks.
In 2013, he started a Christian nonprofit called Laughter for All that hosts free comedy events.
‘I’m not a preacher’
It depends on the setting, but Nazareth often talks about faith at some point in his set.
“It’s like if you see a really good movie, you want to tell people about it,” he said. “I want to tell people how Jesus changed my life.”
Still, Nazareth, a Greek Orthodox Christian, insists, “I’m a comedian. I’m not a preacher.”
That’s why, for the most part, he keeps religion out of his shows.
There’s one story that’s a staple of his set.
Before he got married, Nazareth has been praying for a wife for years. During a visit to Israel, he went out to dinner with his cousin and some friends.
His cousin asked him why he looked so happy. Nazareth talked about his faith.
A woman at the table said she shared that same faith.
Nazareth blurted out, “Would you like to marry me?”
She told him she needed to fast and pray for three days.
Those days went by. She said yes. They were married within a month.
“Sometimes God just has the right person waiting for you,” Nazareth said.
He tells that story to make this point: If you think things aren’t going your way today, that could change by tomorrow.
That’s also the theme of his book, “Hope in 24 Hours.”
“Your situation can change for the better so quickly,” he said.
“Today you could be single. And tomorrow, you could meet the person you want to marry.”
That story is Nazareth’s way of telling people to keep going.
He’s been a comedian for more than 30 years now.
He’s still hooked on the look of people laughing. He knows the power of it.
“I love it because they’re forgetting about their problems, their cancer, their bills, their breakup,” he said.
“Laughter is like Tylenol. It doesn’t take your pain away, but it helps for a little bit.”