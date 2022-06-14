Comedian John Mulaney will return to Colorado Springs on Oct. 23.
The former "Saturday Night Live" staff writer will bring his new tour, "From Scratch," to Broadmoor World Arena. He was last here in 2017.
Tickets are $60.50 to $130.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Go online to axs.com or broadmoorworldarena.com.
Mulaney helped create the tragically hip club-going Stefon character on "SNL," played by comedian and actor Bill Hader. Since then he's released a number of Netflix specials, including 2015's "The Comeback Kid," 2018's "Kid Gorgeous" and the 2019 children's musical comedy special "John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch." He also starred in the hit Broadway comedy show "Oh, Hello," which he co-created with Nick Kroll.