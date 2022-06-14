Comedian John Mulaney will talk stranger danger, dogs, parents in Colorado Springs

Comedian John Mulaney brings his new show "From Scratch" to Broadmoor World Arena Oct. 23. Photo by Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

 NBC

Comedian John Mulaney will return to Colorado Springs on Oct. 23.

Dining review: Authentic and flavorful Vietnamese cuisine

The former "Saturday Night Live" staff writer will bring his new tour, "From Scratch," to Broadmoor World Arena. He was last here in 2017.

Colorado Springs gets new rooftop lounge downtown

Tickets are $60.50 to $130.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Go online to axs.com or broadmoorworldarena.com.

Shakespeare festival to take over Westcliffe this summer

Mulaney helped create the tragically hip club-going Stefon character on "SNL," played by comedian and actor Bill Hader. Since then he's released a number of Netflix specials, including 2015's "The Comeback Kid," 2018's "Kid Gorgeous" and the 2019 children's musical comedy special "John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch." He also starred in the hit Broadway comedy show "Oh, Hello," which he co-created with Nick Kroll. 

Contact the writer: 636-0270

Tags

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest

Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments