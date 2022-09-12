Comedian Jo Koy will bring his "Jo Koy World Tour" to Broadmoor World Arena March 3.
Tickets are $54.50-$74.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Go online to axs.com or broadmoorworldarena.com or buy them at the Pikes Peak Center box office.
Once a frequent panelist on E!'s late-night show "Chelsea Lately," the stand-up comic is fresh off the film, "Easter Sunday," released in August. And his fourth Netflix special, "Jo Koy: Live From The Los Angeles Forum," drops Tuesday. It's a follow-up to his 2019 Netflix special, "Comin' in Hot."