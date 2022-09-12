Jo Koy

Comedian Jo Koy will bring his "Jo Koy World Tour" to Broadmoor World Arena March 3. Courtesy The Wrap

Comedian Jo Koy will bring his "Jo Koy World Tour" to Broadmoor World Arena March 3.

Tickets are $54.50-$74.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Go online to axs.com or broadmoorworldarena.com or buy them at the Pikes Peak Center box office.

Once a frequent panelist on E!'s late-night show "Chelsea Lately," the stand-up comic is fresh off the film, "Easter Sunday," released in August. And his fourth Netflix special, "Jo Koy: Live From The Los Angeles Forum," drops Tuesday. It's a follow-up to his 2019 Netflix special, "Comin' in Hot."

Contact the writer: 636-0270

