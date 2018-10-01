Emmy Award-winning comedian Jim Gaffigan will return to The Broadmoor World Arena next year.
The comic's "Quality Time Tour" will stop by April 26. Tickets start at $39.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 520-7469 or go online to broadmoorworldarena.com or axs.com.
Gaffigan is best known for his family-friendly observations about life, fatherhood and food, including his popular bit about Hot Pockets. This year has been busy for the TV and movie star, with 13 films slated for release or to begin production, including "Troupe Zero" for Amazon Studios and the crime thriller "Gut Instinct."
