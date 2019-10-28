The man nicknamed Fluffy will return to Colorado next year.
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias, who performed in Colorado Springs in April, will bring his “Beyond the Fluffy World Tour 2020: Go Big or Go Home" to Denver's Pepsi Center on May 1. Tickets are $35.50 to $75.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 303-405-1111 or go online to altitudetickets.com.
The funny guy, who's also a certifiable rich guy — he made Forbes' 2018 list of the world's highest-paid comedians by raking in $20.5 million last year — is also a busy guy. His comedy series, "Mr. Iglesias," on which he plays a high school teacher who helps kids not get bullied, is streaming on Netflix, as well as his most recent stand-up special, "One Show Fits All." They follow his popular 2017 Netflix special, "I'm Sorry for What I Said When I was Hungry."