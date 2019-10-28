Gabriel Iglesias plays the World Arena (copy)

Gabriel Iglesias will perform May 1 at Pepsi Center in Denver. File photo

The man nicknamed Fluffy will return to Colorado next year.

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias, who performed in Colorado Springs in April, will bring his “Beyond the Fluffy World Tour 2020: Go Big or Go Home" to Denver's Pepsi Center on May 1. Tickets are $35.50 to $75.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 303-405-1111 or go online to altitudetickets.com.

The funny guy, who's also a certifiable rich guy — he made Forbes' 2018 list of the world's highest-paid comedians by raking in $20.5 million last year — is also a busy guy. His comedy series, "Mr. Iglesias," on which he plays a high school teacher who helps kids not get bullied, is streaming on Netflix, as well as his most recent stand-up special, "One Show Fits All." They follow his popular 2017 Netflix special, "I'm Sorry for What I Said When I was Hungry."

