This isn’t really one of Erica Rhodes‘ jokes.
“I’m just brainstorming out loud,” she says on the phone.
She says she wants to write something about how her father “did religion right.”
“He became religious the day before he died,” Rhodes said. “Isn’t that convenient? Like, now you’re religious?”
It’ll sound something like that. She’s still fleshing that one out. She’s been doing a lot of that recently, following her dad’s passing three months ago.
“It’s intense,” she said. “It’s the hardest thing I’ve gone through in my life.”
As Rhodes does with everything that happens to her, she turned to comedy as a way to process the pain. She’s working on jokes about the awkward things people say when she tells them her dad died, such as “death is part of life.”
“Actually,” Rhodes points out, “death is the one thing that’s not part of life. You can name anything and it’s part of life. Except death.”
Since she started doing stand-up seven years ago, Rhodes, 36, has always incorporated her dad into her sets. He battled multiple sclerosis for her entire life. She told lots of jokes about wheelchairs.
When he was in the hospital in late 2020, he told his daughter, “I hope you get some material out of this.”
And so she’s trying.
“I like making jokes about dark stuff,” Rhodes said. “That’s where I like to live in my comedy … finding something dark and trying to make light of it and what’s funny about it.”
It seems to be working. The Los Angeles native’s debut comedy special — filmed at The Rose Bowl — comes out this year. She has appeared on TV’s “Bring the Funny,” “Modern Family,” “New Girl” and “Veep.” And she’s managed to still do some shows during the pandemic, including four sets scheduled for this weekend at 3E’s Comedy Club in Colorado Springs.
Her acting career goes back further than that. By the age of 10, she was making appearances on “Prairie Home Companion” thanks to a connection to host Garrison Keillor. She’s his niece.
“I didn’t realize at the time that was preparing me for stand-up,” Rhodes says.
Later, when her acting career wasn’t going anywhere, she came up with a goal to be on “SNL.” A manager told her to get a different goal. She thought of doing stand-up comedy, though the idea terrified her.
“I think it was the unknown,” she said. “I didn’t know how to write a joke. It took me a long time to get good at it.”
Along the way, she found a style that relies more on storytelling than one-liners and is inspired by everyday life.
“I get a lot of material from people being ridiculous,” she says. “I do a lot of people watching.”
In her sets, she talks about hating the redundant phrase, “it is what it is,” and hoping to be rich enough to buy a headboard one day. Among her relationship woes, she talks about having “a five-month one night stand” with a guy who literally wanted to be a pirate.
“It’s basically the story of my lowest point of dating,” she says.
When you search her name, a video pops up titled “20 Year Olds Don’t Matter” with over 500,000 views. On Twitter, she jokes about dating apps and Google searches and the weirdly personal questions asked by her Lyft drivers.
And, occasionally, she says something like, “If my dad was still alive…”
“I think it’s therapeutic to talk about,” she said. “It forces you to look at things differently. If I could turn it into a joke, then I become the hero and not the victim. I can move beyond it.”