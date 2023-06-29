Fifteen years ago, it was drugs and alcohol for Dustin Chafin.

Nowadays, it’s doughnuts.

The longtime comedian is celebrating 15 years of sobriety, and while there’s not much about addiction that’s funny, he’s turned it into stand-up material.

“I’ve moved from drugs and alcohol to dieting with my girlfriend to eating doughnuts in the car in the dark,” Chafin said from home in Los Angeles. “The same energy I used to hide drugs and alcohol now I use to hide Krispy Kreme. We’re all addicted to something. It’s just who we are.”

Chafin will perform Friday and Saturday at 3E’s Comedy Club.

Performing comes with its shares of anxieties. Layer that with preexisting anxious tendencies, and you could have a problem. To calm his nerves and feel more comfortable on stage, Chafin turned to the drink.

“I don’t know why I do comedy because I’m not great around people sometimes,” he said. “The path I’ve chosen for myself is terrifying.”

Now, though, he’s learned to embrace the nervous energy and even incorporate it into his act.

“That’s the thing about comedy — you can own who you are.”

He jokes that maybe it was the way he was raised.

“Why wasn’t anybody in charge of the children in the ’70s and ’80s?” Chafin said. “Now everyone is so conscious of their kid. Where’s she at, what’s he doing? I grew up when parents didn’t want to be like their parents. They wanted to be young and party. The aftermath is we’re all in therapy, whether we’re counting days or talking to some dude.”

Experiencing his parents’ wild side, he eschewed the drugs and alcohol and became a Mormon after meeting a Mormon girl in high school and getting to know her family, whose calm, wholesome home appealed to him.

“My mom took me to Led Zeppelin when I was 7, there were parties at the house, my mom smoked weed regularly,” he said. “I felt like something didn’t feel right, and the only way to rebel would be to go the other direction. I’ll show you — I won’t get arrested. I was clinging on to some normalcy.”

Though the girlfriend dumped him, he found himself working as a Mormon missionary in South America. Altogether he spent six years in the religion before the pendulum swung again, and he found himself at Parsons School of Design in New York City, pursuing his love of art and fashion. He graduated with a degree in fine arts and even worked as an intern for Calvin Klein.

“I liked fashion. I’d see Karl Lagerfeld with ponytails and models on both arms,” he said. “But once I got into it, those people didn’t seem that happy. It was a long way to the top. It didn’t excite me like I thought it would.”

What did excite him, though, was comedy. His girlfriend worked with a guy who was a busboy at a comedy club and would work for five minutes of stage time. That was it, Chafin thought, the dream that lit him up. When the guy left town, Chafin took over his job. He’d cook and clean and talk shop with touring comics, including Marc Maron and Dave Attell. It was like attending a comedy university.

“After that I was hooked,” Chafin said. “Like I said, I’m an addict.”

