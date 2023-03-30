Comedian Dov Davidoff is performing in Colorado Springs this weekend at 3E’s Comedy Club.

Davidoff has released comedy specials for Comedy Central and Showtime, and has appeared on “The Tonight Show” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

His unique upbringing, he said, sent him to comedy.

“I was born in New Jersey. I grew up in a junkyard. A strange, strange life led me to comedy,” he joked. “You know, my mother was on a commune and blah, blah.”

In addition to his work in comedy, Davidoff starred in HBO’s “Crashing” and NBC’s “Shades of Blue,” as well as acting alongside Mark Wahlberg in “Invincible.” He’s also appeared on “Chelsea Lately,” “Chappelle’s Show,” “Law & Order” and “The League.”

“I’ve been on and off television for many years,” he said.

In 2017, Davidoff released a memoir titled “Road Dog: Life and Reflections From the Road As a Standup Comic,” written about his year on tour. Now, he’s hitting the road again.

“I’m back out on the road, so I’m developing an hour special,” he said.

During the show, Davidoff plans to hit on hot topics.

“Life, relationships, absurdity, culture, you know, all the big topics everybody’s wrestling with,” he said.

Audiences should expect a fun and interesting show, Davidoff said.

“They’re gonna laugh. The primary job is you got to make people laugh,” he said. “It’ll be funny first, and interesting second.”

Davidoff is looking forward to his stop in Colorado Springs, he said, especially having performed at 3E’s Comedy Club before.

“I am excited to come to Colorado Springs, because it’s a beautiful part of the country,” he said. “I rent a car, I cruise around, hit the Garden of the Gods, I go up Pikes Peak, I see the sights.”

Davidoff is set to perform two shows Friday and Saturday nights. Tickets range from $20 to $65.