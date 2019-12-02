Former "Saturday Night Live" star David Spade will bring his stand-up to Pikes Peak Center on March 21.
Tickets are $39.50 to $49.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 520-7469 or go online to pikespeakcenter.com or axs.com.
Spade became a familiar face in the 1990s as a cast member on "SNL," where a few of his trademark characters included a disinterested flight attendant ("Buh-bye"), a receptionist ("And you are...?") and a Gap girl.
From the late '90s to the early 2000s, he starred as a sarcastic receptionist on the TV sitcom "Just Shoot Me." He went on to star in movies, including "Tommy Boy" and "Black Sheep."
His late-night series, "Lights Out With David Spade," a take-off on "The Daily Show," premiered last month on Comedy Central.