Dave Chappelle is headed to Colorado Springs. And soon.
The star comedian and actor will perform on April 17 at Pikes Peak Center, the downtown venue announced Tuesday.
On Monday, Chappelle announced a string of surprise shows this week in Denver. Tickets, priced at $156 for those shows at Comedy Works, quickly sold out.
Tickets for Chappelle's Colorado Springs stop will be available at 10 a.m. Wednesday via ticketmaster.com. Prices have not yet been listed.
The event has a policy stating "no cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at this show."
Upon arrival, phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show.
"Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night, and if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby," according to a press release. "Anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be immediately ejected."