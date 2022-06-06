Comedian and bestselling author Chelsea Handler will bring her stand-up to Colorado Springs this fall.
Her "Vaccinated and Horny" tour is set to arrive Nov. 6 at Pikes Peak Center.
Tickets are $49-$275 and on sale now. Go online to axs.com or pikespeakcenter.com.
Handler found fame as host of E!'s "Chelsea Lately" from 2007-2014 before moving to Netflix with her talk show "Chelsea" and documentary series "Chelsea Does." She's written six books, including "Life Will be the Death of Me" in 2019, and released her last special, "Chelsea Handler: Evolution," in 2020 on HBO Max.