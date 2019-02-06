Comedian Chelsea Handler explores Donald Trump's presidency, special prosecutor Robert Mueller, marijuana edibles, activism and therapy in her memoir "Life Will Be the Death of Me."
She'll bring her "Life Will Be the Death of Me: Chelsea Handler’s Sit-Down Comedy Tour" to Denver's Paramount Theatre on May 4. Tickets are $59.50-$79.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. VIP meet-and-greet tickets are $104.50 and are on sale through 10 p.m. Thursday. Call 866-461-6556 or go online to altitudetickets.com.
The new book, set for an April 9 release, recounts her self-described "Year of Self-Sufficiency," which she undertook after Trump was elected president in 2016. It's her first book since her 2014 collection of traveling tales, "Uganda Be Kidding Me."
The comedian stepped down from her Netflix talk show "Chelsea" in 2017 to focus on activism and writing.