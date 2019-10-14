Brian Regan is proof you can still be funny without profanity and dirty jokes.
The comedian will perform Feb. 6 at Pikes Peak Center. Tickets are $42.50 to $62.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 520-7469 or go online to pikespeakcenter.com or axs.com.
Regan was last in Colorado Springs in 2016, where he spouted off on his favorite topic: the minutiae of everyday life. That meant bits on Pop Tarts, emergency rooms and spatulas.
His most recent works, the 2017 stand-up special "Nunchucks and Flamethrowers" and last year's stand-up/sketch series "Stand Up and Away!," are both on Netflix.