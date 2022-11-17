When he’s not cracking wise on stage, comedian Brian Regan is a philosopher about his life’s work.
He’s clearly pondered the definition of what’s funny and what isn’t.
“Some people think others have to agree for it to be funny,” he said from his home in Las Vegas. “I don’t agree. If one person in the universe thinks it’s funny, it’s funny, at least to that person. Maybe nobody else.”
And, as it turns out, Regan also is a comedian who uses a Venn diagram to describe his schtick.
“I can’t be so selfish and have an act where I do things I only think are funny,” Regan said. “My act is a Venn diagram. I put what I think is funny on the graph and I put what audiences think is funny on a graph, and wherever those intersect that’s my act.”
Regan will perform Thursday at Pikes Peak Center.
His second Netflix special, “Brian Regan: On the Rocks,” was released last year. And in addition to stand-up, he stars in the TV show “Loudermilk,” which premiered last year on Amazon Prime, and his sketch comedy and stand-up Netflix series, “Stand Up and Away! With Brian Regan,” which premiered in 2018.
People might better know him as the clean comedian — no profanity or explicit jokes. But he doesn’t shy away from going blue because he’s easily offended, but because he likes the challenge of being funny without the crutch of a curse word or dirty one-liner.
“He has a broadly accessible, archly observational style that was the signature of 1980s comedy. He makes mountains out of the mundane, poking fun at the directions on a box of Pop-Tarts and the cliches of postgame interviews. (He does a superb bit about the stupidity of asking athletes if it’s a ‘must-win game.’) Mr. Regan doesn’t just work clean. He steers clear of anything topical, sexual or remotely confessional. He could open for a Disney musical,” wrote Jason Zinoman in The New York Times in 2015.
And though he avoids salty words, he doesn’t believe certain topics are off-limits.
“If you’re mean-spirited and hurtful, that’s not my cup of tea,” Regan said. “I don’t gravitate toward that kind of comedy, but if I’m trying to educate myself and my audience through comedy, everything is fair game.”
Regan found his way onto stage during college. After venting to his football coach that the economics degree he was pursuing was not lighting his fire, his coach said, “You’re a funny guy, you always make the guys on the team laugh. Why don’t you consider the communications and theater arts department?”
He took the advice, switched majors and got into acting and public speaking. Stand-up soon followed. After auditioning at a comedy club in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., he was invited to perform as often as he wanted, but only after the headliners finished. He showed up every night for nine months.
Finding his comedic voice took a while. A club owner once told him seven years was the point when you knew if someone would succeed.
“One of the beautiful things about comedy is you can redirect and make fun of the fact something didn’t work,” Regan said. “Brain surgeons don’t have that luxury. You can’t cut in the wrong place and say ‘Haha that’s funny what just happened there.’”
