7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8; 591-0707, looneescc.wixsite.com/loonees.
Any performer or artist needs experiences to draw from during the creative process.
Brandt Tobler owns his fair share and then some.
The Denver-based comedian will perform Friday and Saturday at Loonees Comedy Corner.
Tobler is a natural storyteller who picks and chooses from his bucket of goodies, including that time he tried to kill his dad. Not a joke. After moving from Cheyenne, Wyo., to Las Vegas in an effort to develop a relationship with his father, who’d been imprisoned throughout Tobler’s childhood, things went sour. His dad proceeded to steal $80,000 from Tobler while he slept. To get revenge, he, his brother and cousin stuffed a Jamba Juice with penicillin after Tobler remembered his dad was deathly allergic to the substance. Fortunately, the plan fell apart, though there was a serious scuffle. Tobler’s dad managed to escape, and Tobler hasn’t seen or heard from him since.
Though it certainly wasn’t a proud moment, it is a life-defining story the comic can appreciate now.
“There’s a ton of 6-foot, chubby, white comedians with beards so I have to stand out,” Tobler said. “I’m lucky to have a unique, crazy life.”
After all the drama with his father, Tobler shuttled off to Los Angeles, where he lived for eight years and wrote the 2017 memoir “Free Roll,” before moving to Denver for its comedy scene. (“L.A. and New York City are the best, but most people consider Denver probably one of the best comedy clubs and scenes in the country,” he said.)
Tobler has lived in Denver a little more than a year and performs regularly at Comedy Works. On his agenda is turning his book into a movie, writing a second memoir and getting a five-minute spot on a late-night TV show such as “Conan” and a Netflix special.
In the meantime, he’ll keep concentrating on not acquiring any more scandalous stories.
“I’m trying to tone it down,” he said. “I’m a little too old to get in trouble anymore. I still have that instinct that I have to do stuff for work — make bad decisions. It makes for good stories. But I don’t want to go to jail ever again so I don’t take as many chances to make a story now. I have plenty of stories in the bank.”
JENNIFER MULSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0270, JEN.MULSON@GAZETTE.COM