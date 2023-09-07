L.A.-based comedian Billy Anderson is heading to Colorado Springs this weekend, bringing his funny tales of misadventure to Loonees Comedy Corner.

Anderson started stand-up about 11 years ago, looking for other opportunities after being laid off.

“I had been working in a career for quite a few years, and due to some mergers, the whole place was doing layoffs,” Anderson said. “I needed to try to figure out what the next step in my life was.”

Having never done stand-up before, he thought he’d give it a try — and he fell in love with it.

“I always thought I’d be somebody that would be in stand-up, and I never gave it a try,” he said. “I went down to the local open mic night at Friday’s. After the first time, I fell in love with it and knew it was something I wanted to do my entire life.”

During the show, Anderson will speak about his life, including getting engaged to his fiancee and the way he’s adapted to the world post-pandemic.

“I met my fiancee and I went from being a person who was never in a long relationship to now I’m engaged,” he said. “I was single during the pandemic. So I talk a lot about how I met my fiancee and how I were trying to date during a global pandemic.”

Raised in Georgia, Anderson also jokes about differences between his Southern upbringing and life on the West Coast. Colorado, he said, is a fun place to visit because it’s a blend of the two cultures.

“Being raised in the South and then having that culture shock of living on the West Coast, I feel like maybe 20 years older than I should be,” Anderson joked. “I love visiting Colorado because I always feel like, not just regionally but personality wise, it’s right in between the two places.”

Anderson describes his perspective as a mix between generations.

“I’m a millennial viewpoint without being eye-rollingly predictable,” he said. “I can have the empathy of a modern opinion with the relatability of living in the real world.”

The show will also feature Portland comedian Nariko Ott.

“He’s one of my favorite comics and he’s one (of) Portland’s funniest,” Anderson said. “Honestly, I think he’s so good. I look forward to having to step up my game to follow up.”