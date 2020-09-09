Comedian Bert Kreischer is extending his Hot Summer Nights Tour 2020 into the fall, adding a stop in Colorado Springs.
Bert Kreischer will perform a drive-in show at the Broadmoor World Arena on Oct. 9.
As the first-ever stand-up comedian to embark on a drive-in comedy tour, Kreischer has been performing at drive-in theaters and other socially-distanced outdoor venues across America since June.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday and will be available at BroadmoorWorldArena.com and AXS.com. Prices range from $180 to $275 plus applicable fees for up to four individuals per vehicle. Tickets for each additional person $45.
Kreischer recently released his second Netflix Original stand-up comedy special, called "Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy." He also hosted the FX television series "Hurt Bert" and produces and hosts "Bertcast," a weekly comedy podcast on the All Things Comedy Network.