It’s been awhile since Gina Brillon has been on stage, so she’s reasonably nervous.
Well, not just nervous.
“I’m scared out of my mind,” she said.
This weekend’s shows in Colorado Springs will be the stand-up comedian’s first time performing live since the coronavirus pandemic began.
She has other worries on her mind. This will be her first time on an airplane in over a year. And her first time traveling with her 8-month-old son.
Brillon, who lives in New York, has said no to other recent show offers. She said yes to this one — at 3E’s Comedy Club — partly because of her love for Colorado.
“And this is what I do for a living,” she said. “I miss it. I want to get back out there.”
And her son is coming along.
“I wanted to bring him, because I won’t always be able to bring him,” she said. “And the thought of being away from him… I couldn’t do that.”
It’s not like Brillon is new to all of this.
She knew as a teenager growing up in the Bronx that she wanted a career in comedy. At 14, she saw stand-up comedy for the first time via Brett Butler, known for her roles on “Grace Under Fire” and “The Walking Dead.”
“I remember it like it was yesterday,” Brillon said. “I was like, ‘I don’t know what this is, but want to do that. I want to do that every day for the rest of my life.’”
At 17, on the day of her high school graduation, Brillon entered her first comedy contest. And she was hooked.
As she tried to carve out her space, she faced obstacles as a Puerto Rican woman.
“It was difficult,” she said. “I was quite often the only woman on the show or the only Latin female on the show.”
She looks back on that as a “blessing and a curse.”
“I knew a lot of the times I was asked to be there because they needed to make quota,” Brillon says. “Even though that was an upsetting truth, I used it as an advantage. I saw this obstacle as an opportunity.”
She kept grinding. In 2012, she became the first (and only) Latina winner of NBC’s “Stand up for Diversity Showcase.” She went on to to get noticed by the popular Mexican comedian Gabriel Iglesias. He produced Brillon’s first one-hour special, “Pacifically Speaking,” in 2014.
She’s since made appearances on Comedy Central’s “Live at Gotham,” E!’s “Chelsea Lately,” “The View,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” Brillon also appeared on “Kevin Can Wait” on CBS.
She also has a new comedy special, called “The Floor is Lava,” out now on Amazon Prime.
In her first special, Brillon jokes about being single in her 30s and the perks of being in a relationship. “Doesn’t that feel good when you’re in a relationship and someone comes to you for advice?” she says. “It’s like, I can’t handle my own problems. But yours? Give me 2 seconds. I got this.”
The ups and downs of relationships give Brillon plenty of material.
“I want people to know that just because I’m a Puerto Rican girl from the Bronx, you can relate to me,” she said. “We’re talking about makeups and breakups and things that connect us as a people.”
And as is the focus of her podcast, “Mess in Progress,” Brillon’s comedy touches on personal growth.
“I talk about being in therapy and how much I’ve changed,” she says. “Anything that I think can maybe help someone.”
She also had a segment called “Kids are Ruthless,” during which she riffs about kids insulting her looks and the mean things they say with their filterless minds.
That might seem like a different page than she’s on now, as a new mom who frequently shares sweet or funny videos featuring her son.
“I can’t help but write about what’s going on in my life,” she says. “When I got pregnant, I was like, ‘Welp, here comes the mom jokes.’ Of course it’s going to happen.”
On Instagram and TikTok, the 40-year-old shares doting photos of cuddling her son. She also shares funny videos of trying to teach her son essential New York slang, like “My guy” or “Yo, fam.”
She loves making her son laugh. But since that’s what she’s used to, Brillon jokes she’s even more nervous about her shows on Friday and Saturday.
“I’ve been entertaining an infant for the last eight months,” she said. “So I probably don’t want to get up there and just be jingling my car keys for laughs.”
She’ll have to get back in the mindset of entertaining an older audience.
“I will put my keys away,” she says with a laugh. “Like, you guys are adults.”