Chelsea Handler exited the womb opinionated.
The youngest of six kids wanted answers, which meant a lot of questions for her parents, including wondering if they had a dowry for her when she got married someday. She was 3.
“I was born pretty confident,” Handler said in a phone interview. “I was outspoken from a young age. I was constantly questioning my parents and their motives and parenting style. They were like, ‘Oh no, what have we got here?’”
She’s unafraid to use her voice and also dogged at achieving her desires. At 10, on her first flight, the comedian walked past first class and wondered what it was. Her mom said it wasn’t for them, that they couldn’t afford those seats. The pre-teen took it as a challenge.
“I said speak for yourself,” Handler said. “I babysat and saved money, and at 12 I booked myself a first class ticket with the travel agent who lived down the street. My seat was 2A. I sat down and said I’ll see you at the end of the flight. My mom said what are you doing? That’s first class. I said I know. My brother said you have to give that to mom, and I said no I don’t. These are my people.”
Handler will bring her “Vaccinated and Horny Tour” to Pikes Peak Center on Sunday.
The tour is her first in a number of years, after taking a break from stand-up when she felt like she no longer had anything to say. But in 2020, she released “Chelsea Handler: Evolution,” her first stand-up special in more than six years, and was inspired to return to the stage.
“Now I have something to say,” she said. “This tour is old-school Chelsea — going back to my original roots and taking the p--- out of everything that needs to be made fun of.”
Taking a break from the stage didn’t mean taking a break from comedy completely. The former host of the 2007-2014 E! talk show “Chelsea Lately,” the 2016 Netflix documentary series “Chelsea Does” and the 2016-2017 Netflix talk show “Chelsea Does,” released her sixth book, “Life Will be the Death of Me,” in 2019. It hit No. 1 on The New York Times bestseller list, making it the fifth book by the comedic memoirist to do so.
Coinciding with her break from stand-up was the 2016 presidential election, which motivated her to do a deep dive into therapy for two years. It helped her process her childhood, including losing her brother when she was 9, something she’d never talked about. She learned to better handle difficult emotions in more mature ways.
“I took it seriously, like I was getting a master’s in psychology, and learning why I behaved the way I did,” she said. “I’d go from one thing to the next. I never had time for any deep self-reflection.”
The result? A more balanced human, better listener and someone more able to hear her voice and intuition. That period of turning inward also helped draw her back into stand-up, as it sparked ideas and thoughts she wanted to discuss.
“I stopped living so loudly. I took time for myself to get more serious about my mental health and be more even instead of reactive,” Handler said. “Meditating. Doing a lot of stuff I’d eschewed as too L.A. I stopped with all my defenses and let myself be without expectations, without the need to be the center of attention, or be the funniest person in the room.”
And in typical Handler fashion, she put that newfound knowledge to good use and started the advice podcast “Dear Chelsea,” where she and her co-host Catherine Law and celebrity guests answer questions from callers.
“I started it in jest,” she said. “I grew up reading ‘Dear Abby’ and ‘Ann Landers’ and thought this would be funny. I always give unsolicited advice in my life, so why not make it official? I thought it would be a good way to use my own therapy.”
The biggest surprise for Handler, in over 18 months of doing the pod, is hearing from callers about how their lives transformed after taking her and her co-hosts’ words of wisdom.
“The best way to encourage other people is to lead by example,” she said. “I’m always outspoken about how I feel and the issues that are important. I can’t instill others with confidence, but I can inspire people to behave in a braver way. That’s what my stand-up and podcast is about — making sure people feel empowered and seen.”
