Comedy is the love of Helen Hong’s life.
“It was like the heavens opened and God spoke to me,” Hong said from Los Angeles about getting her first laugh on stage.
And also, it’s partly why she hasn’t felt the need to get married and have kids.
“A lot of people get married and have kids because they feel an emptiness in the other parts of their life,” she said. “I don’t need to fill a hole. My holes are filled. I don’t have a hole in my soul because I love what I do for a living.”
Hong, whose new special, “Well Hong,” is available on Amazon Prime and YouTube, has appeared in movies such as “Inside Llewyn Davis” and guest-starred on TV shows, including “Jane the Virgin,” “Parks and Recreation” and “Pretty Little Liars.” She’s a regular on HBO’s “Silicon Valley” and “The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia” on Netflix, as well as the NPR comedy news quiz show “Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me.”
She’ll perform Friday and Saturday at 3E’s Comedy Club.
Even though Hong has eschewed getting legally bound and living happily ever after, her life speaks otherwise. For the last couple of years, she’s made a choice foreign to many — helping raise her sister’s sperm donor baby, who was born during the pandemic.
Her sister decided to be a single mother by choice, but didn’t anticipate how physically challenging pregnancy would be. Hong, who was living with her at the time, decided to stick around and help out, even though she calls herself the least maternal person ever. That baby is now 15 months old, and Hong calls herself “essentially the dad,” though it’s definitely not her baby, she says. She does about 30% of the child care.
The new human has wriggled its way into Hong’s non-maternal heart: “It helps the baby is so stinking cute. I still don’t love babies. I love this baby. Don’t try to hand me your random baby. I’m only interested in keeping this baby alive.”
And you better believe the little guy has also worked his way into Hong’s act, beginning with a friend with older kids who advised her to not let the new baby ever start walking.
“The second he does it’s like suicide watch all the time,” Hong said. “So now I just sweep the leg when he tries to walk. It’s funny, too, because in our neighborhood people don’t know what to make of us. They think we’re a lesbian couple who kind of resemble each other and are raising a baby together.”
Hong stumbled into comedy in 2005 when her day job was giving her the serious blues. As a TV producer for women’s lifestyle programs “What Not to Wear” and “Say Yes to the Dress,” Hong was miserable.
She hated her career, she said, and since she also didn’t want to pursue marriage and kids, she wondered what else there was to life.
Enter a stand-up class at Carolines School of Comedy in New York City, which she signed up for as a way to cheer herself up. That was the end of one life and the beginning of a new one.
“I highly recommend you don’t have kids, especially now that I see how hard it is,” Hong said. “The day-to-day grind of raising a child is so draining, and I’m only doing 30%. Don’t do it as a salve to fix something else in your life. It won’t and you’re not doing anybody any favors.”
