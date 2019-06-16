The Beatles’ “Rubber Soul” album, recorded and released in 1965, is one of their best.
I can sing several of the songs by heart: “Norwegian Wood,” “I’m Looking Through You,” “Girl,” “In My Life” and, of course, the song for which I was named.
The Grammy-winning love song “Michelle,” written by Paul McCartney and John Lennon, is the only Beatles song that has lyrics in English and French. My dad fancied this tune while serving in the Army in Korea in the early 1960s. My sister was born during his time overseas. When he finally got word of his first child’s birth, he asked that she be named for “Michelle.” My mom already had named the baby Jennifer.
Six years down the line, I came along, and my dad got his wish to name a daughter “Michelle.”
Thanks to the Fab Four, it was a common name for that era. The name hit its height of popularity in the late ‘60s. By the time I was born in 1972, it was declining as a favorite. Today, it’s pretty low on that scale, according to Behindthename.com.
The Beatles never released “Michelle” as a single, though it won the 1967 Grammy for Song of the Year, one of four Grammys awarded to the group.
“There are songs which we like but we wouldn’t like to have out as singles,” McCartney said in an interview. “’Cause it’s a very funny thing about putting a single out. We always used to think for a single, we’d have to have something pretty fast … So when we did ‘Michelle,’ we all thought it was OK, but we just didn’t want it out representative of us at the time.”
McCartney wrote “Michelle” in the finger-picking style of Chet Atkins’ instrumental “Trambone,” with a melody and bass line played simultaneously.
Though they may hint it, the lyrics weren’t penned with a certain elusive and mysterious Parisian woman in mind. McCartney started toying with the tune in 1959 as a “party song,” to get girls to think he was French (trendy then) and come listen. His friend Jan Vaughan, a French teacher, came up with the rhyme “ma belle” and translated the phrase “these are words that go together well” into the French “sont les mots qui vont tres bien ensemble.” Lennon later came up with the “middle eight” section of the song, repeating “I love you” to add a bluesy edge, a la Nina Simone.
In 1999, BMI named it the 42nd most performed song in the 20th century, states the-paulmccartney-project.com.
McCartney’s sweet voice singing it always makes me smile, especially the original version.
One of my favorite renditions is Sir Paul singing it to Michelle Obama on June 2, 2010, at the White House when McCartney was honored with the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.
“I hope the president will forgive me if I sing this one,” McCartney said. He needn’t have worried — the entire Obama family sang along.
My dad, who passed away in 1993, never got to hear/see that. But he did hear me plunk away the song over and over … and over … on the piano as a kid. Not sure if it was still a favorite of his after that.
Contact the writer, 476-1602.