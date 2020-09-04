Turns out you don’t need a zombie costume or scary mask to make someone scream.
James Whiteeagle wore blue jeans and a T-shirt. His inner monster can come out upon request, or in this case, for an audition to act in a new haunted attraction, called Scorched Earth Haunted Farm.
In the middle of this corn maze east of Colorado Springs, the 53-year-old didn’t mind it being broad daylight and he didn’t need a second to get into character.
He also probably didn’t need direction, but got some: “You’re a mechanic and you’re trying to work, but people keep getting in your way, which makes you mad.”
With that, Whiteeagle picked up a metal pipe to beat against the pieces of car parts and wooden beams around him. He crouched low and let out a maniacal laugh and made eye contact with the person watching him.
Yeah, that’ll do it.
Whiteeagle has worked at haunted houses, a seasonal gig he calls “addicting,” around Colorado since he was 17. Even veteran scarers like him audition for parts each year.
“You gotta know how to bring that character out,” Whiteeagle said of his tryout mindset. “You have to show them what skills you have.”
Those on the other side of the audition are looking for a good show. But to make it in a haunted house, you need more than a few tricks up your sleeve.
“We want people to have originality,” Dan Henry, the general manager of Scorched Earth, said. “We’re looking for someone that is all in. They have a passion for it and they want to be here.”
Henry calls the Scorched Earth an “actor-driven haunted house,” which means auditions need to impress.
To test them out, the Scorched Earth team walks prospective haunters through the maze’s different sets and has them try out being scary in each scene. They workshop roles.
“We want them to build a character from the ground up,” Henry said. “That way you’re getting much better screams than you would if it was just an actor who was told where to hide, when to jump out and what line to say.”
Scorched Earth, which opens for the season on Oct. 2, is a nonprofit haunt that shares owners with Colorado Springs-based attractions Haunted Mines and Hellscream. While the haunted farm relies on volunteers for scares, the other places pay minimum wage for actors.
Over at Haunted Mines, at least 100 people typically audition for 25 spots. For most people, this is their only audition or acting role per year, said Erica Leonis, the media relations liaison for Haunted Mines and Hellscape.
“This is their one thing when it comes to acting,” she said. “This is their hobby and passion and time to go a little crazy.”
In her book, going a little crazy makes for a great audition.
“Some of the most interesting auditions are when they just let loose,” Leonis said. “There’s no one right way to haunt, so we’re seeing what people can bring to the table that’s different from someone else.”
Not everyone’s cut out for it. People get nervous and back out of auditioning. Others are too bland or don’t know what to say or do to give someone a genuine fright.
“We need people who are powerhouses when it comes to acting,” Leonis said. “They need to grab your attention and keep your attention and basically make you feel like you’re in an environment that is dangerous even though you’re completely safe.”
There’s another need this year, as actors will have to incorporate social distancing into their scare tactics. Leonis said they’re up for the challenge.
These are the kind of actors, after all, that can scare “the bejesus” out of her even if she’s known for them for years. For a haunted house to work, finding these kind of people is crucial.
“Without our actors, we simply wouldn’t be a haunted house,” she said. “We can make the most spooky environment, but if we don’t have great actors, it’s just a museum full of interesting props.”