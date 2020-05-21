- PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region.

Times are changin' and drive-in movies are now, again, a hot ticket.

Drive-in movie theaters around Colorado are opening later than usual this season due to COVID-19. But the demand, it seems, is as high as ever.

As entertainment options, and opportunities to leave home, run scarce, drive-in movies give people something to do. And this option is, as always, social distancing approved.

Denver Mart Drive In is opening Friday with a "Trolls" double feature. The theater off Interstate 25 will have a few changes in place.

Tickets will only be sold online and patrons will be required to wear masks if they leave their vehicles. Also, patrons are encouraged to bring their own food and drinks as the cafe will be closed.

Following an "uphill battle," the Holiday Twin Drive-In in Fort Collins started showing movies May 1, “because we want to serve our community,” according to a Facebook post.

And if you’re just missing movie theater popcorn, Holiday Twin Drive-In has answered that call. Patrons can skip the movie and grab jumbo bags of popcorn on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In in Minturn, just outside of Vail, has old-school showings of “Grease,” “The Goonies” and “Back to the Future” on the schedule.

Not all of the state's nine drive-ins have opened. The owners of Pueblo’s Mesa Drive In are still trying to figure out ways to operate safely, they said on Facebook. The 88 Drive-In Theatre in Commerce City is prohibited from opening, according to orders from the Tri-County Health Department.

Others that are open include The Best Western Movie Manor, a Monte Vista motel with an attached drive-in theater, the Tru Vu Drive-In in Delta, the Star Drive-In in Montrose and the Comanche Drive-In in Buena Vista.

Comanche Drive-In will be showing "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" at dusk Friday through Monday. The theater is open only to Chaffee County residents until at least June 1.