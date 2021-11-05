Looking for a sign of summer?
Country Jam is returning in June 2022 with major headliners such as Miranda Lambert, Eric Church and Tim McGraw, the fest announced.
The three-day music festival will feature more than 20 acts performing June 23-25, 2022, in Grand Junction. Other acts on the lineup include Chris Janson, Riley Green, Chris Lane, Blanco Brown, Jo Dee Messina, Lainey Wilson and Runaway June.
Thousands of country fans have attended Country Jam, billed as Colorado's largest country music and camping fest, each year since it started in 1992.
Festival tickets and camping passes are on sale now at countryjam.com. A three-day general admission ticket costs $145 and a VIP pass costs $745. A three-day camping pass costs $220.