Back in the day, baseball bats were bigger, balls were softer, four strikes was a strikeout, and nobody wore gloves.

Modern day baseball might look different from its 1864 beginnings, but the bones of the game are still there.

Colorado Vintage Base Ball Association will celebrate its 30th anniversary Friday through Sunday in Victor. Goodwill matches in the Historic Gold Bowl kick off the event Friday afternoon and are open to anyone. Saturday and Sunday’s 1864 ball tournament will feature eight teams from around the country, including players from two Colorado teams, the Colorado Springs Denver and Rio Grande Reds (the D&Rg Reds) and Denver Blue Stockings.

The weekend’s free festivities also feature 19th-century living history demonstrations, live music and vendors.

“This is about having fun and promoting the history of baseball, baseball in general and the love of the game,” said Colorado Vintage Base Ball Association Commissioner Cooper Mikel.

“It does get competitive at times and it’s nice to have some competitiveness in you, but I tell everyone who joins if you’re here to win, you’re here for the wrong reason.”

Mikel, who lives in Broomfield, goes by “Soda Boots” during games. He joined the Denver Blue Stockings eight years ago.

“If you don’t pick a name, you’ll be given a name and usually the next name in line is Booger or Stinky,” he said. “It was typical for players in the 19th century to be given a nickname by teammates.”

The nonprofit Colorado Vintage Base Ball Association was founded in 1993 to preserve the history of the game and to educate the public through demonstrations, workshops, lectures and living history performances in the shape of ballgames. The group researches the history of uniforms, equipment and lexicon and also re-creates historical Colorado teams to the best of their ability.

Anyone can join a team. The Denver Blue Stockings allow new members to play one or two free games before asking them to pay the $30 annual fee. Teams play almost every weekend from May to October.

“There really are no tryouts,” Mikel said. “You can play one game a year or all of them. Our qualification is if you can fog a mirror.”

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Teams will follow the rules, regulations and customs set forth by the National Association of Base-Ball Players in New York in 1863. That includes underhand pitching, a slightly larger and softer ball (“it doesn’t sting as much,” Mikel said), and no overrunning first base on a hit ball or you risk getting tagged out.

Also, umpires didn’t call balls and strikes back then because they didn’t exist. The calls were introduced in 1864, Mikel says, and then it was more of a “hittable pitch.” There was no definition of a strike zone.

“The pitcher got two warnings before they called balls and then took three balls after two warnings to get a walk, so it was five balls for a walk,” Mikel said. “The batter got one warning before they called strikes, so it was four strikes for a strikeout.”

Runners could still be tagged out for a foul ball, unlike today, and an out could be made on a ball caught after one bounce. If a ball hit fair and bounced out, it was still a fair ball. Not today, when it has to go past first or third base to be fair.

There’s also a little thing CVBBA calls audience participation. If someone in the audience catches a foul ball in the air or after one bounce and hands it to the player, the batter is called out.

Game watchers are also encouraged to try out 19th-century language. Calling someone a milk boy or flat doodle is a juicy insult, while a good play is well-handled. A fly ball is a skyscraper and a line drive is a howitzer, named after the cannon.

“It’s America’s pastime,” Mikel said. “You get to be a little kid again and play baseball.”

And then there’s the Colorado custom of allowing limited interference on a batted ball, not to be found in the official rule book, but a beloved tradition by Colorado Vintage Base Ball Association players and audience members. If a runner runs from first to second, for example, and the ball is hit that way, a runner can slap, kick or hit the ball to prevent a fielder from getting it.

“It makes for good theatrics,” Mikel said. “The few times I’ve done it I’ve kicked it to the bag I’m running to and get myself out.”

Contact the writer: 636-0270