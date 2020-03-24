$250 can go a long way in a difficult time.
And this is a particularly challenging one for those in the arts who might have just watched their paychecks disappear for the next couple of months, at least.
Denver Actors Fund announced creation of a $35,000 emergency relief fund to provide immediate financial assistance to Colorado theater artists whose wages have been impacted by the pandemic. One-time $250 stipends will be paid immediately to 140 qualified theater artists who have been directly affected by COVID-19.
Artists must meet the following qualifications: They must have been working in a paid capacity on or off stage on an upcoming legitimate theater production that was canceled or postponed; be a paid theater teaching artist whose classes were canceled; or full-or-part-time employees of Colorado theater companies in paid theater-adjacent positions, such as ticketing or administration, who were laid off, furloughed or had hours cut back.
Applicants must not be working in a full-time job. Apply online at denveractorsfund.org.