The Colorado Symphony announced its long-awaited return to normal concert operations with a 2021-22 season featuring 49 titles across 90 concerts.
Among the highlights will be an April 2 concert appearance by Leslie Odom Jr., who this year was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance as Sam Cooke in the film “One Night in Miami.” Odom also played Aaron Burr in the original cast of Broadway’s “Hamilton.”
Colorado native and five-time Grammy Award-winning jazz vocalist Dianne Reeves returns to Boettcher Concert Hall in downtown Denver on Feb. 19. Broadway star Sierra Boggess will sing music from Andrew Lloyd Webber on Sept. 25.
Opening weekend is slated for Sept. 17-19 with Grammy-winning pianist Emanuel Ax joining the orchestra on Chopin’s Second Piano Concerto.
The popular “Movie at the Symphony” series returns with six films, including “Elf,” “A Muppet Christmas Carol” and “Fantasia.” Six “alternative” concerts include “The Music of Queen,” “Beethoven v. Coldplay” and “The Times They Are A-Changin’: The Words and Music of Bob Dylan.”
Among the family concerts are “Halloween Spooktacular,” “Drums of the World” and “The Lift Every Voice Youth Concert.” The holiday concert slate includes “A Colorado Christmas,” “Holiday Brass” and “A Night in Vienna on New Year’s Eve.”
The season will feature a wide variety of composers, conductors and guest artists. The music of five female composers — Clarise Assad, Gabriela Lena Frank, Joan Tower, Jessie Montgomery and Florence Price — will be featured.
“Well over a full calendar year will have passed since we have been able to entertain our patrons with live music in Boettcher Concert Hall,” CEO Jerome H. Kern said. “We are elated to present a return season that showcases the virtuosity, skill and musicianship of Colorado’s only full-time professional orchestra.”
Single tickets to all concerts will be available to the general public starting Sept. 1. For a full schedule and ticket information, go to coloradosymphony.org/tickets or call 303-623-7876.