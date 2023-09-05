In 2022, a Pueblo artist’s winning entry in the Colorado State Fair’s fine arts competition sparked controversy when organizers learned that the piece was created using an artificial intelligence software program.

Jason Allen, whose submission, “Theatre D’Opera Spatial,” took first place in the digital arts category, touching off a heated online debate between people who believed he violated the spirit of the competition (despite the fact that no rules had been broken), and from others who saw his work as a sign of the times.

“The responses have definitely spanned the gamut,” said Olga Robak, communication director for the Colorado Department of Agriculture. “Everyone seems to feel strongly about it, one way or the other.”

Shortly after the competition, Allen told The Gazette that artificial intelligence as an artistic resource was likely here to stay, whether people like it or not.

“We need to embrace AI technology and move forward, rather than deny that it’s happening,” he said.

This year, State Fair officials updated the rules to require artists to disclose if they used “generative artificial intelligence,” according to fine arts coordinator Trisha Fernandez.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“We asked all the artists in the fine arts competition a simple yes-or-no question: Was this created with generative AI software?” Fernandez said. “And we passed that information on to the judges.”

Of the 55 entries in the “Digital Art/Digitally Manipulated Photography” category — which allows AI-generated artwork — 19 art submissions used an artificial intelligence software program, including Allen, who submitted a piece titled “Prisme Cubique.” Allen’s entry was displayed in the fine arts building, but did not win this year’s contest.

That honor went to Ashley Martin, whose submission, “Disco Dan,” did not use AI software. Martin placed second behind Allen in last year’s competition.

The fine arts competition has two divisions: emerging and professional. Martin and Allen competed in the emerging division in 2022. This year, both competed in the professional category.

Christine Truesdell, whose submission, “Lake View,” won this year’s emerging division, did not use AI to create her piece, contest officials said.

Fernandez said that while online doomsayers lamented Allen’s 2022 victory as a death knell for conventional artistry, the use of artificial intelligence broadens the possibilities of the medium. And Martin’s victory proves that AI hasn’t taken over the art world.

“I think that’s the beauty of art — that it’s always evolving,” she said. “Art can be anything, and anything can be made into art.”