COLORADO STATE FAIR SCHEDULE
* = ticketed event
FUN FOR THE KIDS:
8/24-9/3- Butterfly Encounter, Cultural Heritage Building
8-24-9/3- Doc EZee and Disgo’s Rootin’ Tootin’ Family Fun Show, Coke Stage
8/24-9/3- Kid's Pedal Tractor Pull, Coke Stage
8/24-9/3- Lucy Pet’s Surfing and Stunt Dog Show, Agriculture Pavilion
8/24-9/30-Swifty Swine Racing Pigs, Triangle Park
8/24-9/30- Mind Works!, Colorado Building, Colorado Concourse
8/24-9/30- Stilt Circus, Around the Fairgrounds
8/26- Pet Rock Competition, Creative Arts Building
FUN FOR ALL:
8/23-8/26- 4-H State Championship Youth Show, Horse Show Arena
8/24-8/27- Behind the Chutes Tours, Budweiser Rodeo Arena
8/24-8/27- PRCA Rodeo, Budweiser Rodeo Arena*
8/25-8/26- Colorado State Fair Draft Pull, Horse Show Arena
8/25- Colorado State Fair Parade, Downtown Pueblo
8/26- C&H Sugar Brown Sugar Bake Off
8/26- King Arthur Flour Beautiful Berries Bake Off
8/28- 2018 Touchstone Energy's Junior Livestock Sale
8/28- Ranch Rodeo, Budweiser Rodeo Arena*
8/28-8/29- AQHA & CoWN-SH Ranch Versatility Clinic, Horse Show Arena
8/29-8/30- Zoetis AQHA Ranch Heritage Challenge
8/30- AQHA Ranch Riding, Horse Show Arena
8/30- An Evening of Words Poetry Reading
8/30-8/31- Gypsy & Shire Draft Horse Show, Horse Show Arena
8/31- Draft & Mule Challenge
8/31-9/1- Toughest Monster Truck Tour, Budweiser Rodeo Arena*
8/31-9/3- NRCHA/AQHA Cow Horse Show, Horse Show Arena
9/1- Demolition Derby, Budweiser Rodeo Arena*
9/2- Celebración de Los Charros, Budweiser Rodeo Arena*
9/2- Youth Freestyle Reining Championship, Horse Show Arena
8/24-9/3- Antique Tractors, North End of Sheep & Swine Barn
8/24-9/3- State Fair Museum, Fountain Park Walkway
CONCERTS AND PERFORMANCES:
Budweiser Rodeo Arena
8/24- Oak Ridge Boys*
8/25- Neal McCoy*
8/28- Flying W Wranglers*
8/30- Larry the Cable Guy*
8/31- Joan Jett & The Black Hearts*
9/1- Old Dominion*
9/2- Lorenzo Antonio with La Sombra De Tony Guerrero*
9/2- La Original Banda El Limon following Celebración de Los Charros*
WeatherPort Tent
8/24- Triple Nickle
8/25- Kory Brunson
8/26-8/27- The Country Music Project
8/28- Bad Habitz
8/29- Reggae at the Fair
8/30- Lazer & Levi, The Long Run (Colorado's Tribute to the Eagles)
8/31-9/1- Martini Shot
9/2- Grupo Mezcla, Primavera, Bad Habitz, Los Martinez Brothers
9/3- The CooperSonics
American Furniture Warehouse Amphitheater
8/24- The CooperSonics, China Grove (Doobie Brothers Tribute)
8/25- The CooperSonics, Woodstock Reunion Tribute
8/26- Wild Blue Country (United States Airforce Band), Joe Friday (Pueblo Police)
8/27- Beyond Bridges, Project 432
8/28- Faded, Midnight Party Machine
8/29- Mixxed Nutz, The Steel City Band
8/30- Coopersonics, Zakk Debono & The Broken Circle
8/31- Petty Breakers (Tom Petty Tribute)
9/1- The Trent Hughes Band, The CooperSonics, I Am King (Michael Jackson Tribute)
9/3- Los Chicos del 512 (A Tribute to Selena)
Coke Stage
8/24- Gypsy Kelso, Levi Creek, Wildfire Dance Company
8/25- Marching Band Day, The Pueblo Pepper Steppers Square Dance Club
8/26- Dragon Dojo, Daughters of Promise, Miss Pueblo Scholarship Pageant, Silver Mt. Bluegrass Fiddlers, T. Marie
8/27- Jess Watts, Taylor Kennedy, Rick Mixon, K(INspire) Dance Studio
8/28- Philip and Rachel Giampietro, Rhea and Aaron Garcia, Ed Hill and Cowboy Jim Giltner, Connie's School of Dance
8/29- Robert Allison, Christain Jacquez, Fireweed Bluegrass Band, R&R Center for the Performing Arts
8/30- Silver Queen Contestants, Silver Mt. Bluegrass Fiddlers, Bobby Bean Classic Country, Greg Moody, Richard Keiser, Jeannie's Academy of Dance
8/31- Levi Creek, Julie McKissack, Bobby Bean Classic Country, Sarah Shaw Dance
9/1- 4H Talent Competition, Brett Jarnagin
9/2- Mikalya Gomez, Mariachi Lobos, Fiesta Queen & Court Trophy Presentation, Ballet Folklorico de la Raza (Colorado Springs), Mariachi Aguila de CHPA, Grupo Folklorico, Jess Sena/Pueblo Has Talent
9/3- Hip Hop Factory, Fireweed, Anita McCoy Dancers, Trevarah Studio (Dance), Abundant Life Praise Dance Team