The annual Colorado State Fair is returning this weekend for the 151st year with rides, concerts, rodeos and fair food.

With the theme “Mountains of Fun,” this year’s State Fair will host an array of events starting Friday and continuing through Labor Day.

“The state fair is a culmination of a lot of the activities that happen at the county fairs,” said Scott Stoller, general manager of the Colorado State Fair.

“This year the theme is Mountains of Fun, so along with that theme we’ll have a 150-ton sand sculpture celebrating Colorado’s mountains.”

The Colorado State Fair is a tradition that started in 1872. The fair will have the state’s largest carnival, featuring classic rides and fun fair food, Stoller said.

“Fairs have become famous for fair food, and people really love their favorite food on a stick,” Stoller joked.

A concert lineup is set throughout the fair, including performances by Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Lady A, Lil Jon, Sawyer Brown, Chase Rice and Ian Munsick.

There will also be several evening rodeos, monster truck competitions, a demolition derby and the musical acts Celebracion de Los Charros with Los Tigres del Norte.

Stoller encourages those interested in seeing any of the performances to get tickets early — one show with comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is already sold out.

“If you want to go to a concert, get your tickets early, because those do sell out, and also, if you wait till after the first day of the fair, they no longer include admission” he said. “There’s definitely two good reasons to buy your tickets early: One, they may sell out. Two, it includes fair admission.”

Don’t forget about the free attractions the fair will offer daily, including the sand art showcase, The Canine Stars stunt dog show, the High Flying Pages trapeze show, Chef Landry comedy cooking show and Moo U guided livestock tours.

The state fair will have three free stages throughout its run that will be showcasing performances in the afternoon and evening.

The Pepsi Stage will run dance performances, marching bands and hypnotist Richard Barker. The AFW Amphitheater and PB&T Bank Pavilion will be hosting free concerts each evening.

Competitions featuring livestock to craft beers to pet rocks will be judged throughout the fair’s run.

The fair will also showcase Colorado’s agriculture with several events, highlighting the state’s sweet corn, melons, peaches and chiles. There will also be a slopper eating contest, a Pueblo specialty made with green chile.

“It does represent Colorado, it is your neighbors competing at the fair,” Stoller said. ”This year we’ll have the Colorado Proud Farm Trail, which is an activity that families can go through and learn about food and where it comes from.”

So, for those interested in coming to the fair this year, Stoller has one big recommendation.

“Come hungry.”