The Colorado State Fair kicks off Friday, bringing tons of concerts, animal exhibits, fair food and rodeo shows to Pueblo. Here's everything you need to know before you go.

WHERE AND WHEN

The fair is held at the Colorado State Fairgrounds, 1001 Beulah Ave., Pueblo. The 11-day event opens Friday and runs through Sept. 6. The fair's hours are noon to 11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sept. 6 (Labor Day).

The carnival rides are open from 2 p.m. to midnight Monday-Thursday, noon to midnight Friday-Sunday and Labor Day.

HOW MUCH

Fair admission costs $12 for people ages 13 and over and $6 for ages 5-12. Admission is free for kids 4 and under. Carnival rides, concerts and other activities cost extra.

A mega pass, which includes 11 days of general admission and unlimited carnival rides, costs $140. A four-pack, which includes four gate passes and carnival passes, costs $125. A one-day unlimited ride wristband costs $35. Ride credits cost $1 each. For more info and to purchase tickets online, visit coloradostatefair.com.

DEALS AND DISCOUNTS

Friday, Aug. 27: Fair admission costs $6 for health workers

Friday, Aug. 27 and Friday, Sept. 3: Kids 12 and under get in free

Sunday, Aug. 29: Fair admission costs $6 for military and first responders

Monday, Aug. 30 and Sept. 6: Free admission for seniors ages 60 and over

Tuesday, Aug. 31 Fair admission costs $2 and includes rodeo, carnival rides and fair food bites

Wednesday, Sept. 1: Fair admission of $12 includes an unlimited carnival ride wristband and entry to rodeo event

Thursday, Sept. 2: Free fair admission and $20 unlimited carnival ride wristband for students

Sunday, Sept. 5: Fair admission costs $9 if you show a non-winning Colorado lottery ticket

EVENT SCHEDULE

Here's a look at some of the festivities happening at the fair and when. For more info and for tickets, visit coloradostatefair.com.

CONCERTS

• Casey Donahew at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 at Bud Light Grandstand. Tickets cost $25.

• Dustin Lynch at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug 28 at Bud Light Grandstand. Tickets cost $35.

• Diamond Rio at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29 at Bud Light Grandstand. Tickets cost $25.

• George Thorogood at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 at Southwest Motors Event Center. Tickets cost $30-40.

• Jon Pardi at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 at Southwest Motors Event Center. Tickets start at $35.

• Nelly at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 at Southwest Motors Event Center. Tickets start at $25.

• Celebración De Los Charros With Luis Ángel “El Flaco” at 7 p.m. Sept 5 at the Budlight Grandstand. Tickets cost $28.

RODEO

• PRCA Ram Rodeo: 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30 at Bud Light Grandstand. Tickets cost $11.

• Calcutta and Ranch Rodeo: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31 at Bud Light Grandstand. Tickets cost $2.

• Duke of the Chutes X Broncs: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1 at Bud Light Grandstand. Tickets are included with fair admission.

Motorsports:

• Toughest Monster Truck Tour: 8 p.m. Sept. 3 at Bud Light Grandstand. Tickets cost $23.50-$28.50.

• Demo Derby: 7 p.m. Sept. 4 at Bud Light Grandstand. Tickets cost $24.50 to $29.50.

• NSPA Truck and Tractor Pull: 3 p.m. Sept. 6 at Bud Light Grandstand. Tickets cost $11.

SPECIAL EVENTS

• Stampede 5K Race and 2-Mile Fun Walk: 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 29 starting at Triangle Park, 1001 Beulah Ave., Pueblo. To register, which costs $13-$30, visit coloradostatefair.com/stampede-5k-funwalk. Race entry includes two gate passes to be redeemed any day of the fair.

• Slopper Eating contest: The 3rd annual World Slopper Eating Championship will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 4 at the PB&T Bank Pavilion. The Major League Eaters-sanctioned event is only open to professional eaters. The event is free for spectators with fair admission.

• Chute tours: Behind-the-scene rodeo tours guided by Colorado State Fair rodeo stock contractor, Kirsten Vold, will be available at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27-Monday, Aug. 30. Tours will meet at the Bud Light Grandstand.

• Colorado State Fair Parade: The “Hometown Heroes & Rodeos” parade steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 in downtown Pueblo.

FREE ATTRACTIONS

The following attractions are included with the purchase of admission. A full schedule will be available in a daily guide at the fair.

• Hypnotist Chris Mabrey

• Groovy Guy, a magician and circus performer

• Great American Duck Race

• All American High Dive

• Motorcycle Thrill and Stunt Show

• Swifty Swine Pig Races

• Great American Petting Zoo

• Buck Trout, the buck-toothed and nature loving puppet

FREE CONCERTS AT THE AFW AMPHITHEATER

Friday, Aug. 27

6:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. The Highwaymen Live

Saturday, Aug. 28

6:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Country Artists Tribute

Sunday, Aug. 29

6:30 p.m. Bits & Pieces

7:45 p.m. Grupo Marquis

9 p.m. Bits & Pieces

10:15 p.m. Grupo Marquis

Monday, Aug. 30

6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. The Thunder Rolls — A Tribute to Garth Brooks

Tuesday, Aug. 31

7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Metalachi

Wednesday, Sept. 1

7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Journey Girls

Thursday, Sept. 2

7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. I ROCK THE 90’S

Friday, Sep. 3

7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Leathers & Lace

Saturday, Sept. 4

7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Snake Oil

Sunday, Sept. 5

2 p.m. Mariachi Serna-Flores

4 p.m. Ilusion Nortena

6 p.m. Grupo Calido

8 p.m. Conjunto Alegria de Rancho

10:30 p.m. Banda La Revuelta

Monday, Sept. 6

6 p.m. and 8 p.m. 6035 Rock with an Altitude

FREE CONCERTS AT THE PB&T BANK PAVILION

Friday, Aug. 27 and Saturday, Aug. 28

8 p.m. Caitlyn Ochsner

Sunday and Monday

8 p.m. Triple Nickel

Tuesday, Aug. 30

8 p.m. Chad Bushnell

Wednesday, Sept. 1

8 p.m. Cold Brew’d 40

Thursday, Sept. 2

8 p.m. Cold Brew’d 40

Friday, Sept. 3

8 p.m. Dam Hoover

Saturday, Sept. 4

8 p.m. The Martini Shot

Sunday, Sept. 5

1 p.m. Jonathon Castillo y Profundo

3 p.m. Uptown Jam

6 p.m. Dickie Codova y La Pleve

9 p.m. The Latineerz