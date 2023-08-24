The annual Colorado State Fair returns to Pueblo for its 151st year this weekend. Here's a look at this year's lineup of concerts and events.
Ticketed concerts and events
Friday, Aug. 25:
PRCA RAM Rodeo with Ian Munsick at 7 p.m. Tickets: $28
Saturday, Aug. 26:
PRCA RAM Rodeo with Chase Rice at 7 p.m. Tickets: $40
Sunday, Aug. 27:
PRCA RAM Rodeo with Sawyer Brown at 5 p.m. Tickets: $28
Monday, Aug. 28:
PRCA RAM Rodeo at 7 p.m. Tickets: $5
Wednesday, Aug. 30:
Ranch Rodeo at 6 p.m.: FREE
Ned Ledoux at 9 p.m.: FREE
Thursday, Aug. 31:
SOLD OUT - Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias at 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 1:
Lady A w/ Tyler Braden at 7 p.m. Tickets: $50-$70
Toughest Monster Truck Tour at 8 p.m. Tickets: $23-$27
Saturday, Sept. 2:
Lil Jon w/ Chingy at 7 p.m. Tickets: $30-60
Toughest Monster Truck Tour at 1 p.m. Tickets $23-$27
Demolition Derby at 7 p.m. Tickets: $25-$32
Sunday, Sept. 3:
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at 7 p.m. Tickets: $45 or FREE with a purchase of Colorado Lottery games (Powerball, Mega Millions, Colorado Lotto+, Lucky for Life) valued at $30 or more. For more info or to claim your voucher, click here
Celebracion De Los Charros w/ Tigres Del Norte at 7p.m. Tickets: $50
