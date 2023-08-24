The annual Colorado State Fair returns to Pueblo for its 151st year this weekend. Here's a look at this year's lineup of concerts and events.

Ticketed concerts and events

Friday, Aug. 25:

PRCA RAM Rodeo with Ian Munsick at 7 p.m. Tickets: $28

Saturday, Aug. 26:

PRCA RAM Rodeo with Chase Rice at 7 p.m. Tickets: $40

Sunday, Aug. 27:

PRCA RAM Rodeo with Sawyer Brown at 5 p.m. Tickets: $28

Monday, Aug. 28:

PRCA RAM Rodeo at 7 p.m. Tickets: $5

Wednesday, Aug. 30:

Ranch Rodeo at 6 p.m.: FREE

Ned Ledoux at 9 p.m.: FREE

Thursday, Aug. 31:

SOLD OUT - Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias at 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1:

Lady A w/ Tyler Braden at 7 p.m. Tickets: $50-$70

Toughest Monster Truck Tour at 8 p.m. Tickets: $23-$27

Saturday, Sept. 2:

Lil Jon w/ Chingy at 7 p.m. Tickets: $30-60

Toughest Monster Truck Tour at 1 p.m. Tickets $23-$27

Demolition Derby at 7 p.m. Tickets: $25-$32

Sunday, Sept. 3:

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at 7 p.m. Tickets: $45 or FREE with a purchase of Colorado Lottery games (Powerball, Mega Millions, Colorado Lotto+, Lucky for Life) valued at $30 or more. For more info or to claim your voucher, click here

Celebracion De Los Charros w/ Tigres Del Norte at 7p.m. Tickets: $50

