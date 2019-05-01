New country star Brett Young will perform this summer at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo.
Young, dubbed the Academy of Country Music's new male vocalist of the year in 2018, will be in Pueblo on Aug. 31. Country singer Aaron Watson was announced as the fair's first act. He'll perform Aug. 23.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. June 7. The internet fan club presale begins at 10 a.m. June 5. Go online to coloradostatefair.com.
Young was named the only country act on Billboard's top 10 new artists charts and recently earned his fifth consecutive No. 1 hit with "Here Tonight."
The fair's complete entertainment lineup will be released June 3. It runs Aug. 23 through Sept. 2.