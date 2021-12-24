Poems from "Surfacing" by Amber Ridenour Walker

"Surfacing"

despite strong winds you hollered your way out. 16 with shiny jeans and wallet

chains worn like revolvers in the culverts where you dared weather raccoons

rapey men and urban legends to force your fear to surface glistening like greasy

lipstick or raw meat

"Some Local Definitions (II)"

Sagebrush sizzled into fire, scorching hills in summer.

Pyrophoric: a word implying ecstasy.

At lakeside, dead buses filled with schoolkids bloated

into legend. They swam up, didn’t they,

before they turned and went back down?

Breathless: a word implying more romance than breathing.