The hat is out of the bag.

Eve's Revolution, a popular women's boutique at 1312 W. Colorado Ave., will be featured in the debut episode of the new HGTV show "Moving for Love." It airs Wednesday at 9 p.m.

"The secret is out... finally," store owner Eve Carlson wrote on the shop's Facebook page Tuesday. "Part of the show was filmed in our sweet little shop last February."

The new series follows long-distance couples in which one-half of the couple decides to uproot their life and move so they can be closer together. In the first episode, Nicky and Courtney debate between living in Colorado or Hawaii, and pop into Eve's Revolution to shop for clothes. There are six hourlong episodes in the first season.

"Nicky wants boyfriend Courtney to join her in Hawaii to bask in the sun-soaked, laid-back lifestyle the island can offer, but he thinks they can get more bang for their buck surrounded by the mountainous terrain of Colorado," reported the website TV Series Finale.

Carlson opened her boutique as a consignment shop in 2000, but shifted it to retail during its first decade. She's no stranger to national attention — Architectural Digest named the shop the most beautiful independent store in Colorado in 2018.

