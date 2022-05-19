Colorado Springs native Li-Mae McClellan can cross “Jeopardy!” off her bucket list.

McClellan will be featured on Season 2022, Episode 100 of Jeopardy! - the long-running television quiz shoe.

“This has always been a bucket list item for me, but not one I thought I would be able to cross off,” she said.

The episode featuring Mclellan, Toni Alimi and a returning champion airs on Friday at 6:30 p.m. on KKTV CBS El Paso.

McClellan was born and raised in the Springs and attended Doherty High School. She studied mechanical engineering at Colorado University Boulder and worked as a mechanical engineer for five years.

McClellan is now a law student at Washington University School of Law in St. Louis, Missouri.

The show contacted McClellan last year after she took the Jeopardy! Anytime Test.

“I’ve taken it [the test] half a dozen times since I was 14,” she said, a testament to her status as a longtime fan of the show.

McClellan advanced through a series of virtual auditions and became a finalist. She received the call that she made it onto Jeopardy! in February, and filming took place in March.

To prepare, McClellan said she reviewed videos and flashcards in categories frequently used on the show.

While she had to keep the outcome of the contest under wraps, McClellan said this of filming: “I thought ‘I’m achieving a life goal just being on the stage and holding the buzzer.’”

She also expressed gratitude for the experience and people she met. McClellan said she is in a group chat with other contestants and still keeps in touch with them.

This is McClellan’s first experience with a professional quiz competition.

“When I was in middle school, we had the Brain Bowl," she said. "I really loved it but never did competitive trivia beyond bar trivia with friends."

“It was so amazing," she said of Jeopardy! "I can’t express how much fun I had, and how special it was.”