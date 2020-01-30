In 2018, Slice 420 burst onto the pizza scene on Colorado Springs’ west side.
Today, it’s the best slice around. Yes, there’s a reefer reference, but no, there’s no green infusion (though stoners might swear otherwise).
The Slice 420 owners came to town considering themselves medical refugees for their epileptic daughter’s alternative treatment. You’ll find her name on the gourmet pie list, the Sofia, showcasing the next-level flavors here: Olive oil and garlic is the base, freshly piped ricotta forms another layer, pepperoni and mozzarella another, topped with caramelized onions, hot cherry peppers, honey and basil.