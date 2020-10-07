Kianna and Bruce Cannon have opened Tapti’s Grill, 1169 N. Circle Drive., where they serve a menu of food made from scratch. She’s vegan, which explains why much of the menu features plant-based dishes. Think Impossible patties, portobello burgers, vegan cheese, cauliflower wings, veggie lasagna and eggplant Parmesan.
A popular nonvegan relleno burger ($9.99) comes with a bun spread with green chile aioli, a beef patty topped with bacon and pepper jack cheese, lettuce and tomato. The battered, fried cauliflower wings ($8.99), tossed in buffalo sauce, were delicious and another popular option. We’ll be back if just for the wings.
“We have worked in the industry all our lives,” Kianna said. “My dad owned a sushi place in downtown Denver off 16th Street for 23 years. And Bruce has worked in pizza places.”
What does Tapti’s mean?
“Our youngest daughter used that word to mean food when she was learning to talk,” Kianna said.
Hours are 11 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 to 8 p.m. Sundays. Details: 220-6434, tinyurl.com/y43ckgtk.
Suds and wines tasting
The Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce will have the Mountain Brews and Manitou Wines event at Soda Springs Park, 25 Park Ave., Manitou Springs, from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 17. The celebration will start off a weeklong scavenger hunt as part of the city’s Emma Crawford Coffin Races, which will be different this year because of COVID-19.
For $25, you get five pours of wine or beer (maximum three wines per person), an appetizer box of Boars Head meat and cheese with crackers and grapes and some basic education on beer and wine with a question and answer session.
Four-ounce wine choices from Mona Lisa, Adam’s Mountain Cafe and D’Vine Wines. Six-ounce beer samples of Colorado craft beers from The Keg, Armadillo Ranch, and Manitou Brewing Co.
The event is limited to 60 attendees; social distance and masks required when not eating or drinking. Located in the covered Soda Springs Pavilion, tables will be spaced 6 feet apart.
Visit tinyurl.com/ycwdhgyd for tickets. Tickets purchased together for an entire group will include a free parking pass for the first 10 groups to buy tickets. Carpooling advised.
New wine
La Baguette French Bistro, 4440-4422 N. Chestnut St., will have a Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau lunch special 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19. The three-course meal is to celebrate the arrival of the first wine of the year from the Beaujolais region of France. For $35 (plus tax and 20% tip) you get a choice of French onion soup or house salad, choice of beef bourguignon, roasted chicken breast or seared-then-roasted salmon fillet and vanilla bean ice cream topped with Beaujolais Nouveau marinated strawberries. And a glass of 2020 Georges Dubeouf Beaujolais Nouveau. Details: 599-0686, labaguettefrenchbistro.com.
Tejon dining
Downtown Partnership has extended weekend closures of Tejon Street between Pikes Peak and Colorado avenues through Oct. 24, weather permitting. Dine Out Downtown allows more than 25 the opportunity to use street space for seating, which vastly increases the restaurants’ capacity to accommodate more customers.
Chef table and cooking classes
Eric Stewart, owner of Boz Catering Kitchen, 6628 Delmonico Drive, is bring back his popular Boz Chef’s Table wine dinners with Evening in Barcelona, Spain, on Friday . For $75, you get a five-course dinner with wine. He will alternate the dinners with cooking classes every Friday evening. Seating limited to 16. Details: 599-8109, bozcatering.com.
