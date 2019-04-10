Don’t hit the snooze button April 24, or you might lose. That’s the official opening of Denver-based Snooze — an A.M. Eatery at 7587 N. Academy Blvd.
The place likely will be crushed with fans looking to get their fill of popular Pineapple Upside Down Pancakes, Chile Verde Benny and Juan’s Breakfast Tacos. Wash it all down with coffee and juices or go with adult choices such as the Dirty Drunken Chai, Rummmosa, Morning Marg and Horse & Sidecar. (Say what?) It’s house bloody mix with Tito’s vodka, dill pickle, lemon and olive juices, plus horseradish, garnished with Tender Belly Ham, smoked cheddar cheese, a green olive, a Snooze pickle and a sidecar can of locally brewed beer.
Three pre-opening benefits will kick things off, with 100 percent of revenue going to local charities: The April 20 feast benefits the Catamount Institute; April 21 revenues go to Colorado Springs Food Rescue; and The Home Front Cares gets proceeds from April 22. Reservations are required, with seatings from 8 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Contact becky@snoozeeatery.com.
Border run
Border Burger Bar in Manitou Springs is moving to a much bigger site with an inviting patio at 934 Manitou Ave. A second Border Burger Bar has opened at 4703 N. Academy Blvd.
Lyn Ettinger-Harwell, formerly of Seeds Community Café, is developing a breakfast menu to be offered daily starting Monday at the Manitou location. Expect to see Southern flavors from his time in Texas and Louisiana, such as shrimp and grits and fried chicken on French toast.
Details: 685-3287 (Manitou Springs), 434-2352 (N. Academy Blvd.), borderburgerbar.com.
Butcher shop and bar
Beasts and Brews, 7 Spectrum Loop, is nearing its opening.
“We’re shooting to start soft openings around May 5 and open to the public May 20,” said executive chef Noah Siebenaller.
He and butcher Jason Nauert will bring you freshly cut meats and offer a pour-your-own beer wall. Customers can help themselves to craft beers, wine and cocktails.
Visit beastsandbrews.com.
Spaghetti slurping
Get an authentic, homemade Italian meal of spaghetti with meatballs or Italian sausage from noon to 5 p.m. April 28 at the Colorado Springs Elks Lodge 309, 3400 N. Nevada Ave. For $10, the Sons and Daughters of Italy Spaghetti Dinner also has salad, bread, beverage and a selection of desserts. The cost is $5 for children under 12, and those 3 and younger eat free. A 17-piece jazz band will play from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., and singer Lila Mori croons at 3:30 p.m.
Proceeds benefit Teens with Promise, which helps underprivileged teens with counseling, clothing and sports equipment. Tickets at trodasta@msn.com or at the door.
