The Wine Festival of Colorado Springs is back after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19. It’s March 3 to 5 and vintners and wines from Spain will be featured. The event benefits Colorado Springs Conservatory. Details: 719-577-4556, winefestivalofcoloradosprings.com or csconservatory.org. Here’s a look at the lineup:
• March 3: “Oh, Sherry Baby” Bodegas Toro Albala sherry and tapas pairing at Tapateria, 2607 W. Colorado Ave., 5:30 p.m. Presented by Steve Metzler of Classical Wines and Antonio Sorgato, export manager of Bodegas Toro Albala. Tapas prepared by Jay Gust, chef and owner of the eatery. Tickets $65
• March 4, three events:
— “Vino y Comida” wine-paired luncheon with guest winemakers at The Warehouse Restaurant & Gallery, 25 W. Cimarron St., noon. Courses prepared by Pete Moreno of Prime 25, Jay Gust of Tapateria and Pizzeria Rustica, and Brent Beavers of Immerse Cuisine. Tickets $95
— “Los Vinos De España,” Spanish wine-tasting seminar at The Broadmoor Hall, 1 Lake Ave., 5:30 p.m. Guest winemakers talk about the various wine-producing regions of Spain, the grape varieties used in winemaking and the various styles of wine produced in Spain. Tickets $50
— “The Grand Tasting,” at The Broadmoor Hall, 1 Lake Ave., 7 p.m. Featuring more than 300 wines plus culinary creations from many of the region’s finest restaurants and caterers to enjoy and music to dance by. Tickets $90
• March 5, two events at The Broadmoor Hall, 1 Lake Ave.
— “A Match Made in Heaven,” Spanish wines and cheese pairing seminar 11 a.m. Winemakers talk about their wines, which will be paired with cheese from Spain. Tickets $80
— “The Gala Dinner & Live Auction,” a five-course wine dinner and live auction at 6:30 p.m. Tickets $275
Sixty years and counting
Lydia Martinez, owner of Vallejo’s Restaurant, 111 S. Corona St., is still in the kitchen cooking at age 86. Although she wanted to sell the eatery and retire, she has decided to keep on keeping on.
“It makes me feel so good to come here and cook,” she said. “I may put the restaurant back on the market, but right now I’m going to keep it open. We are getting ready to have our 60th anniversary on March 17.”
The eatery is open for takeout only 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Details: 719-635-0980, facebook.com/vallejosrestaurant.
New food hall coming
The Well, a food hall, is planned to open in early spring at 303 E. Pikes Peak Ave. The art-deco building was built in 1907 and once was used as an auto repair shop, a bus depot and Nourish Organic Juice.
According to a news release, the project is led by restaurateur Russ Ware, together with Colorado-based Simpatico Hospitality.
Vendor concepts for The Well include a Chicago Italian deli, elevated American fare, Korean and Asian-inspired street eats and authentic Mexican comfort food. The anchor within the space will be Gift Horse Bar & Cafe, a cafe and bar with low-abv cocktail options.
